Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LGRDY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Legrand stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.26. 29,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,047. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

