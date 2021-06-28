Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LGRDY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Legrand stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.26. 29,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,047. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

