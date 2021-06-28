Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FINMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Leonardo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leonardo has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FINMY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

