LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of LHC Group worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after acquiring an additional 676,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in LHC Group by 75.2% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after buying an additional 222,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in LHC Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after buying an additional 87,325 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG opened at $204.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.75. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.70 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

