Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Down 5.6%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares were down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,341,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,333,761 shares in the company, valued at $17,765,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,553,096 shares of company stock worth $190,439,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,015,000. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,554,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after buying an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.