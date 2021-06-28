Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 6% Lower This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00005979 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $366,747.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00397854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011602 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

