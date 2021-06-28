Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,218 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Linde worth $635,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,719,979,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Linde by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Linde by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,505,000 after purchasing an additional 651,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Linde by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,221,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,970,000 after purchasing an additional 532,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.92. 9,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,173. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $208.21 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.