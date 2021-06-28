Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Insider Richard Pindar Buys 425,000 Shares

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) insider Richard Pindar acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £680,000 ($888,424.35).
Literacy Capital stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 189 ($2.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,335 shares. Literacy Capital plc has a 12 month low of GBX 165.61 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 189 ($2.47).
Literacy Capital Company Profile
