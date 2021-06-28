Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Insider Richard Pindar Buys 425,000 Shares

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) insider Richard Pindar acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £680,000 ($888,424.35).

Literacy Capital stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 189 ($2.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,335 shares. Literacy Capital plc has a 12 month low of GBX 165.61 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 189 ($2.47).

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

