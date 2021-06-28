Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

LYV stock opened at $92.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.81. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

