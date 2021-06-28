LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 686.2% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 913,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the period.

SCD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.27. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

