Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of Loews worth $83,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Loews by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 117,733 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Loews in the first quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:L opened at $55.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,390.50 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.