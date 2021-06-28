Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 12,749.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of Logitech International worth $31,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 530.4% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

LOGI opened at $120.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.54. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $62.46 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

