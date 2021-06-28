LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Cut to “Hold” at Panmure Gordon

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.42.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

