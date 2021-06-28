Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,934 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after buying an additional 677,922 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 465,254 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,984 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

NYSE:LPX opened at $58.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

