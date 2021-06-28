Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $41,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $192.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.31 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.