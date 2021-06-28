Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNONF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,233. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile

CannaOne Technologies Inc, a software development and technology company, develops and markets online e-commerce marketplace solution for the cannabis industry in Canada. It provides BloomKit, a software suite that delivers an online toolkit for various applications for companies in the cannabis sector; and BWell, which uses BloomKit to facilitate the sale of premium CBD products on its online marketplace.

