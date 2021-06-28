MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 699,883 shares.The stock last traded at $20.41 and had previously closed at $21.45.

MAG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 536.38 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

