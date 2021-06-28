Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.