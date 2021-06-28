Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

