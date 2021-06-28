Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,800 shares, a growth of 456.6% from the May 31st total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,768.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAWHF remained flat at $$2.54 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27. Man Wah has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.98.
About Man Wah
Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.