Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $82,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Shares of VAC opened at $162.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

