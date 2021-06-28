Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 7,013 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.