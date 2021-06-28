Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.25% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ryerson by 37.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $14.85 on Monday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $224,136.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $502,877.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

