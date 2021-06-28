Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 3,162 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hologic by 6.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 627,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 36,943 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Hologic by 26.3% in the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 29,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 43.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Hologic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 70,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 61.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of HOLX opened at $65.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.02 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

