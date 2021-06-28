Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 262,248 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tenable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tenable by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after purchasing an additional 72,471 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $7,798,126. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

TENB opened at $43.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -161.81 and a beta of 1.70. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

