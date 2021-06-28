Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,319 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

