Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,093 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 24,656 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after acquiring an additional 239,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Best Buy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $261,317,000 after acquiring an additional 81,871 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $113.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

