Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.51 Million Holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.08% of At Home Group worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HOME opened at $36.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.34. At Home Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.53.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The business’s revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,727.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,814 shares of company stock worth $1,233,350. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

