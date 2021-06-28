Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $1.50 Million in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of Cambium Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 198.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 31.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 309.8% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 78,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

In other news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $47.85 on Monday. Cambium Networks Co. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.