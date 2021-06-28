Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 13,349 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in KT were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in KT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 790,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 83,560 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in KT by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 135,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KT by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,295,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 54,037 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in KT by 10,209.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 216,231 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $14.31 on Monday. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

