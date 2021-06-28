Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 5,138 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.26% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 13,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $27.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $466.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.36. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

