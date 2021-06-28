Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 8,105 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.21% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,607 shares of company stock worth $156,304. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $21.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.81 million, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

