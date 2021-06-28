Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Down 5.1%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price was down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.12. Approximately 3,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,924,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

Several research firms have commented on MTDR. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.