Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Holdings Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

MXIM opened at $102.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.05. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

