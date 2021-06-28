Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,420,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,290 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.48% of Medtronic worth $758,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $676,560,000 after acquiring an additional 294,573 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156,669 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 608.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $4,795,406. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,063. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $88.19 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

