Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,695,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,710,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,382,000 after acquiring an additional 275,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $101.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.