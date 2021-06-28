Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after buying an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,180,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,584,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,898,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $131.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

