Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 5,181 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $343,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 610,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,520,000 after acquiring an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 114.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 55,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 230,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,975,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $101.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.38. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

