Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $1,927.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00368301 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015515 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.36 or 0.01285253 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

