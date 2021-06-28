MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Cut by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 18.0% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.21% of MercadoLibre worth $157,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $318,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $25.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,567.50. 10,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,007. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $941.44 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,438.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,973.13 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.