Mercury (MER) Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mercury has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $1.04 million and $6,020.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00124521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00163901 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.21 or 1.00184676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

