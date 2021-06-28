Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Mesa Air Group also posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MESA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,784,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth about $8,814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 841.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 371,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

