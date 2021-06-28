Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the May 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Royalty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

MTR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.24. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,873. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0261 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,371 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.56% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

