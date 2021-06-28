Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.25 ($10.89).

A number of equities analysts have commented on B4B3 shares. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €11.80 ($13.88) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 million and a PE ratio of 7.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of €11.01. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a fifty-two week high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

