M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

M&G (LON:MNG) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 220 ($2.87). HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MNG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&G presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 223.86 ($2.92).

LON:MNG opened at GBX 231.80 ($3.03) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.92. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36.

In other M&G news, insider Clive Adamson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £1,185 ($1,548.21). Also, insider John W. Foley sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £14,364.15 ($18,766.85).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

