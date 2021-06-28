M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.31. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

