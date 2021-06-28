M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Update

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGPUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HSBC lowered M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get M&G alerts:

OTCMKTS:MGPUF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678. M&G has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.