MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Down 96.9% in June

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the May 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,543,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGTI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,417,956. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. MGT Capital Investments has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.30.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.