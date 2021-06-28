MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Down 96.9% in June

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the May 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,543,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MGTI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,417,956. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. MGT Capital Investments has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.30.
About MGT Capital Investments
