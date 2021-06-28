Michael S. Brown Sells 2,084 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $542.58. The company had a trading volume of 69,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $509.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

