Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Buys C$27,000.00 in Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Martin Marino bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,667 shares in the company, valued at C$135,900.18.

Martin Marino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Martin Marino acquired 35,000 shares of Microbix Biosystems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,700.00.

Microbix Biosystems stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.55. 155,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,726. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of C$66.96 million and a PE ratio of -12.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60.

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.35 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.