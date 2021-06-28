Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195,125 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 30,825 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $281,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.18.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $265.02 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $267.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.