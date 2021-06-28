Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,746 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $265.02 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $267.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.18.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

